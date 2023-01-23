From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Lagos Central and wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC, Sen. Olorunmi Tinubu has reassured Nigerians that Tinubu will not let Nigeria down if elected President.

She expressed optimism that Tinubu will not take Nigerians votes in the next election for granted, adding that he will work to surpass the expectations of the people.

Sen. Olorunmi disclosed this on Sunday during the APC-PCC stakeholders (Special Duties) Directorate for Tinubu/Shittima town hall meeting and lecture, held at Crispan Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

She explained that Tinubu’s presidency will address the plights of various ethnic nationalities in Northern Nigeria.

“I want to reassure you that Asiwaju Presidency, everyone will have a seat at the table by the grace of God. He did it in Lagos, Lagos was very chaotic in 1999 but the growth and development in Lagos today cannot be quantify.”

She encouraged the youths to remain in Nigeria and bring their talents into bear, promising that there will be great changes in the first tenure of Asiwaju having captured the interest of the youths in his manifesto.

“Tinubu has a listening ear and I pray that God will grant him the request to become the President of this country and you will not be disappointed.

“I want to assure you that we will not take your votes for granted, we will be there with you all through and with God on our side, Nigeria will be in the next chapter of greatness. Nigeria will be greater than what it is today.”

She assured Nigerian women that they will be carried along in the affaires of Nigeria and urged them not to be afraid but be resolute and firm in their quest to vote for APC.

The Director General of Tinubu/Shittima Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong reassured the APC of the support of Plateau people.

He noted that meeting and consultation were held with Church leaders and leadership of various ethnic nationalities in Northern Nigeria where critical issues were discuss on the need to support the APC ticket.

National Director APC Presidential Campaign Council stakeholders (Special Duties) Directorate, Sen. Grace F. Bent explained that the town hall meeting was to aggregate the views of stakeholders in Plateau and solicit for their support.

She noted that Nigeria has an alternative in 2023 presidency through Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who understand the political intrigues of addressing societal developmental challenges to the benefits of the people.