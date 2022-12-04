From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said their candidate would garner enough votes in the 2023 poll.

A member of Media and Publicity Directorate of the Council, Dr. George Agbakahi, in a statement yesterday, countered a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal who had claimed that it would be difficult for Tinubu to make inroads in the region.

Agbakachi, described Tinubu as a detribalised Nigerian who had accommodate people from different regions especially the South East.

He buttressed the fact that the former Lagos State governor appointed an Igbo man from Anambra State, Ben Akabueze, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos State for eight years, (1999-2007).

According to him, if Tinubu is elected, the interests of Ndigbo will be respected and protected which is a promise he has always kept with so much ease.

The APC chieftain claimed that Tinubu “is the first and only candidate so far to openly and publicly show some level of concern for the plights of Ndigbo.”

He said: “Following recent happenstances, our attention has been drawn to a statement made by Babachir Lawal, an acclaimed chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation on a live TV programme, targeted to disdain the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his South East agenda.

“Wherein he asserted that it would be difficult for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to get enough votes from the region in the 2023 presidential election and that the treatment dished by Buhari to the region will be a child’s play under Tinubu.

“This is really an unfortunate situation that just porrtray his lack of understanding and poor sense of judgement as far as Asiwaju is concerned in this subject matter.

“First and foremost, Senator Tinubu is widely known to be the most welcoming and accommodating Nigerian politician of the modern times.

“As a detribalised leader, he welcomed Igbos and every other willing tribe into Lagos and allowed them to freely do their businesses, develop and lead meaningful lives while he was the state governor.

“He ran an inclusive government and was among the pioneer governors who started appointing non-indigenes as state executives. Numerous Igbos have benefited immensely from such administrative initiatives.

“As a glaring example, he appointed an Igbo man from Anambra State, Ben Akabueze, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget in Lagos State for eight years, (1999-2007).

“Is this the same man who according to Lawal “sees no need for the igbos?” In fact, to correct his ignorance and ill-feelings, the likes of Mr. Ben Akabueze, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, Hon. Jude Idimogu and many others were launched into prominence through Tinubu’s instrumentality and political wizardry in Lagos in identifying the best brains for the best job irrespective of their ethnic, religious and social background.

“Most of these politicians remain relevant in today’s modern day Nigeria. This is a well calculated effort, not a mistake. At a time in political history, Tinubu also gave solid support to the current Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige to be governor of Anambra State, of which today we all can see it’s yeilded results.

“When elected, Tinubu has indicated that there will be no discrimination against Igbos as regards appointment and role giving.

“The interests of Ndigbo will be respected and protected. This is a promise he has always kept with so much ease.

“He has also promised massive Infrastructural development in the south East which will include an additional rail corridor, construction of accessible link up roads for ease of movement within the south East states, a new sea port in Calabar which will be most essential to decongest the Apapa (Lagos) port and to boost commerce in the south East — a very soft landing for igbo businesses to thrive knowing that the south East remains the commercial hub of the Nation and Africa.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has expressed his indepth interest to transform the South East and her business environment. He has promised to nurture the rich entrepreneurial potential of Ndigbo by championing a course that will bring about developments that are fundamental. Tinubu’s bid to provide soft loans with the lowest possible interest rate to Igbo youths no doubt will harness the untapped potentials in the manufacturing industry and merchandise process of the igbos in no small measure.”