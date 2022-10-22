From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has through her Chairman, Hon Suleiman Liba declared their intention to withdraw their support from the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu,.

Hon. Suleiman Liba in an interview with journalists, stated that the decision of the Forum to withdraw her support from Tinubu has nothing to do with the fact that they are not supporting him because he is not from the north.

According to Hon Liba, Tinubu’s body language and agenda for the north isn’t convincing enough.

“This Forum is not a biased body, we are only very much interested in the manifesto of every candidate and as it concerns the North.”

“We consulted and campaign on behalf of H.E. Engr. David Nweze Umahi prior to the party primaries, even against candidates from the north, this was because of his antecedents in Ebonyi state and his laid down manifesto with regards to how the North is totally carried along in it.”

Though Hon. Suleiman Liba did not mention in clear terms, which candidate they will be throwing their weight behind in the 2023 presidential election, Hon Liba said their members can vote for any candidate of their choices in other positions but as for the president, he urges members to wait for direction as to which way to go.

Hon. Suleiman Liba said, if Engr. David Umahi had picked the Presidential ticket of the APC, their work would have been made so easy.

He said “our members across all nineteen (19) northern states are fully ready with their PVCs and will participate massively in the election, i’m very happy with the level of awareness of our members and I must also commend everyone for ensuring that we have always remained united in one voice as a group.”

Every effort to get Hon. Suleiman to mention which other candidate they will be supporting for the Presidential election, since they are withdrawing their support from the party presidential candidate, proved futile as he simply said, “don’t worry you will get to know very soon.”