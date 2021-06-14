From Fred Itua, Abuja

Posters of a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have flooded parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The sudden appearance of the posters is coinciding with the celebration of democracy day anniversary.

The posters, with Tinubu’s picture and name, surfaced, yesterday, strategically posted on public infrastructure like traffic kiosks, bus stops and other public places in the nation’s capital.

The posters were seen at Garki, Central Area, Maitama, Wuse 11 around All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat and Shehu Shagari Way opposite Ministry of Justice in the FCT.

The posters also carried inscriptions like “TinubuNe” “Happy Democracy Day” and “Tinubu Advocates Group.”

The former Lagos State governor is believed to be nursing presidential ambition ahead the 2023 general election, although he (Tinubu) has not publicly declared intention despite pressures.

A group known as the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) which is a merger of 12 political and socio-cultural groups working towards the actualisation of Tinubu’s presidency in 2023, had recently threatened to sue the APC national leader if he fails to declare and contest the 2023 presidential election.

National President of the group, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, described Tinubu as the most qualified politician to vie for the presidency.

He said if he fails to contest, a suit would be instituted to compel him to vie for the presidency.

Alawuje described Tinubu as the only trusted politician capable of building on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.