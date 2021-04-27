sunday ani

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Idowu, has said that Nigeria would witness uncommon prosperity if the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Idowu, who is the founder of Omoluabi Eko Initiative, a support group for the APC, in a chat with newsmen on Tuesday, explained that Tinubu’s ability to work with the brightest minds would certainly come to play if he emerges the next president after President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it was the same ability that led to his as governor of Lagos State.

He stressed that Tinubu’s private sector experience would equally come in handy if he becomes the president. “Asiwaju worked as a treasurer in Mobil. That alone means he knows how to manage finances and it will be a plus for the nation. The issue of inflation which is biting hard in Nigeria today will become a thing of the past,” he noted.

The APC Chieftain, who is also Chief Executive Officer of a revenue consulting and concession management company, Window-H Investment Ltd, further said: “Asiwaju will not leave the problem of insecurity only to the military to confront. He will surely engage all the concerned stakeholders in the community to get the issue resolved.

“Our reason for calling on Tinubu to contest for the president of Nigeria is premised on his dexterity as seasoned technocrat who knows his onions. His presidency in 2023 means prosperity for all.

“Another sterling quality is his knack for identifying competent leaders for different positions, irrespective of their religious beliefs or tribe. This will help his administration to succeed.

“We believe that both the micro and macroeconomic issues will be handled by eminently qualified professionals and Nigeria will experience the expected prosperity we all desire as a nation.

“So, we are urging Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest for the presidency in 2023 because he has the prerequisite experience, the clout, and the support of the masses across the length and breadth of Nigeria. The people are just waiting for him to declare his intention to run.

“For those of us in Omoluabi Eko Initiative, we have commenced the campaign through the social media and pasting of banners and posters and we intend to do that throughout Nigeria. We will make sure that he contest, and that is because we believe in his ability to make Nigeria great again and make it secure for all of us,” he stated.