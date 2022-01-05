From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Paramount Ruler of the Tiv Nation, Tor Tiv, HRM, Prof James Ayatse has called on gubernatorial aspirants from the Idoma extraction to dwell more on what they have to offer the people of the state, rather asking for the ticket based on tribal sentiments.

The Tor Tiv made the call when he played host to Chief Patrick Ogbu, a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at his palace in Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) residence recently.

The Tiv monarch who opined that the Idoma nation seems to be more determined to pick the gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 governorship elections recalled that before the immediate past Och’Idoma, HRH Elias Ikoyi Obekpa went on permanent hunting expedition, he had appealed to traditional rulers in the Tiv domain, to prevail on Tiv sons to allow the Idoma people have a shot at the governorship position.

Prof Ayatse, however explained that it was not within the powers of the traditional rulers to make such decision, but advised the Idoma people to continue to make their case with the political class because as royal fathers, they do not get involved in politics.

The Tor Tiv therefore prayed that God would grant Chief Ogbu divine favour as he embarked on his gubernatorial campaigns.

Earlier in a remark, Ogbu told the Tor Tiv that he was at the Palace to identify with him during the yuletide season and to inform him of his intention to contest for the number one seat in the state come 2023.

He assured the Traditional Ruler that if elected as Governor, he would address the security situation in the state.