From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

As the 2023 general elections approach, Association of Town Unions Presidents in Enugu North Senatorial district of Enugu State have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the senatorial candidate for the zone in 2023.

The group also adopted the Party’s governorship flag bearer, Mr Peter Mbah and his running mate, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai as their choice candidates for the governorship election in the state, pointing out that there were no other better candidates for the race than the duo.

The endorsement followed a motion moved by the President-General of the Enugu State town unions’ Presidents Chief Paulinus Eze in a town hall meeting of the union from the six local government areas of Enugu North Senatorial district, convened by Odinma Nsukka at Adada Hall of Nsukka local government area at the weekend. The motion was unanimously seconded by members in a voice vote.

Revealing the reason for endorsing the trio, Chief Eze said governor Ugwuanyi had put in place, visible infrastructural facilities in the state, enhanced the activities of town unions and brought all the autonomous communities nearer to the government.

He noted that, Ugwuanyi since his assumption of office in 2015 has continued to recognize town unions as basic units and important organs in the administration of communities in the state.

“In April 2015, former governor Sullivan Chime handed town unions over to governor Ugwuanyi and since he inherited the unions, there have been positive changes that have made the unions effective and efficient. He first approved payment of N30, 000 (Thirty Thousand naira) stipend, organized workshop for the unions and introduced VEC (Visit Every Community). He was the first governor that provided N5M to all the autonomous communities in the state to execute project of their choice.

“With these, we see it as necessary to appreciate the governor’s gestures by asking him to represent the zone in the senate, come 2023 and by extension voting massively for those he has confidence in for the forthcoming elections. It is the view of the town union Executives that in voting for Mbah and Ossai, we are voting for peace, good governance and consolidation of Ugwuanyi’s legacies”, chief Eze said.

However, contrary to allegations that governor Ugwuanyi truncated the zoning system in the senatorial seat in the zone by instituting himself for the position for 2023, the president of Odinma Nsukka and former PDP chairman in the state, Mr Vita Abbah denounced the claim, stressing that the governor was pressured to join the race by Odinma Nsukka, which he said was working for the interest of the zone.

Abba pointed out that the essence of the town hall meeting was to interact with the unions, with the view to explaining the true picture of the political situation in the state, especially as it concerns Enugu North Senatorial.

In his remarks, the deputy governor designate for the 2023 governorship election in the state, Ossai, commended the town union President generals for their maturity and understanding, adding that the endorsement of governor Ugwuanyi for senate, Mbah and himself was a clear demonstration that the governor did well in leveraging the welfare of the people of the state.

He enjoined the people of Enugu North Senatorial district to disregard any move by political opponents to inject bad blood in them, emphasizing that they should give Ugwuanyi and his political train the much needed supports to win the 2023 elections.

Other speakers during the meeting were Malachy Agbo, Secretary General of Odinma Nsukka, Chief Innocent Ezeoha, the State Vice Chairman of PDP, Rt. Hon. Ezenta representing Igbo-Etiti East in Enugu State House of Assembly. Hon Walter Ozioko, chairman, Nsukka local government area, Dr. Dan Shere, former Enugu SSG and Hon. Simon Atigwe, representing Udenu-Igbo Eze North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

They urged the people to have positive and holistic assessment of Ugwuanyi’s achievements for the state and Nsukka as a whole before joining those that crucify him.

The town hall meeting also attracted some local government chairmen in the zone as well as other political stalwarts in PDP.