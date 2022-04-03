Traders at the General Building Materials Market in Nsukka Local Government Area and the leadership of Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders Association (NZATA) have assured Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their unflinching loyalty and support for him and his preferred candidates who will be contesting elections in 2023.

The assurance, they said, was in recognition of the unprecedented achievements of the administration in the state.

They gave the commendation, yesterday, when Governor Ugwuanyi visited the General Building Materials Market, Nsukka, to inaugurate a hall built by the market leadership and named after him.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ugwuanyi, while inaugurating the hall, approved a water project for the traders in the market amid jubilation. Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the market union Mr. George Okonkwo, commended Ugwuanyi for his good works in spite of the state’s lean resources occasioned by the nation’s economic challenges.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Noting the infrastructural transformation in the state, Okonkwo said, “We have seen different ongoing projects across the state and we know they are not being executed with sand but money which is even limited at your disposal.”

Also speaking, the President of Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders Association (NZATA), Hon. Dominic Nnaemeka Ezema, gave the governor a pat on the back for his peace and good governance initiatives.

He, therefore, enjoined traders who were yet to obtain their permanent voters cards (PVCs) to utilize the opportunity of the ongoing registration exercise to get their PVCs for eligibility to vote in 2023.