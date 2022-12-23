Nigerian comedian, Oluwatosin Kupoluyi aka Xtreme, has expressed optimism that 2023 will be a transforming year for comedians to push their art to a wider and global audience.

In an interview, Xtreme said it comes at a time when Netflix and other online streaming platforms were particularly interested in African movies and acts. According to him, this will offer comedians an opportunity to explore the global audience. “We comedians are making more effort to distribute our stand-up shows and series to international distribution companies like Netflix, Amazon. Nigerian comedy industry has fallen short of this recognition, with the country’s top comic artists barely known beyond national borders. Some comedians already have specials on Netflix, but we need to explore and dominate this platform more,” he said.

The comedian and event host further said it was important to explore the effects of the saturated Instagram skits market. “Everybody is now an online comedian. New media jokes are on the rise and fast gaining popularity on the social media and even threatening the business of stand-up comedians.

“The art of stand-up comedy is struggling in Nigeria, especially with comedians choosing to go the route of Instagram skits. Unfortunately, there are no royalties accruing to comedians for their creative works. It thus becomes the famed ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ scenario as any comedian can rehash a joke as if it is their own.

If content continues to decline as being witnessed on Instagram, we will be stuck with comedians whose only hope of making money off their craft is running ads for low-budget sex enhancement drugs. Humour is an essential ingredient in keeping Nigerians sane in these difficult times and I hope that with the right support and structures in place, the industry will thrive,” the rib cracker stressed.

Xtreme started his career in the church, first as a chorister. “Then my friends and folks realised I had a sense of humour and saw the potential of being the anchor of a church dinner event. Gradually, it turned out to be a big deal within and outside the church. This was in 2006. I don’t precisely attribute my rising career to a particular event, trend, skit or show, because it is the consistency that brought me this far,” he stated.

Xtreme’s first attempt in creating professional TV content was Chronicles of Solo, which got licensed to DStv’s Africa Magic. The sitcom is premised on the story of two live-in lovers and their journey through life and love. Seasons one and two are currently airing, while seasons three to six are getting ready.