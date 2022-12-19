From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Minister of Transportation Alhaji Muazu Jaji Sambo, who doubles as the State Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Taraba, has Inaugurated the state presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sambo, while inaugurating the committee in Jalingo appealed to the party members to unite to deliver the party at all levels in the state.

He said he was delighted to welcome everyone to the inauguration of the Taraba State Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council Structure and assured supporters that the APC remains the party to beat in the forthcoming general elections.

“At the Instance of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) we have been saddled with the responsibility of conducting an effective, message-driven campaign, leading to Tinubu/Shettima’s ticket victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Albeit, despite the title “Presidential Campaign Council” in its official name, our responsibility is to deliver Taraba State for the All Progressive Congress in the coming election, from the councillor at the ward level to the Presidential Flag bearer.

“In the real sense, a victory for the presidential candidate alone won’t suffice and bring the coveted development to our dear state, but it will make more sense if we have an APC President, an APC Governor, APC Senators from our Senatorial Districts, APC House of Representative Members, APC State House of Assembly Members, APC Local Government Chairmen and APC Councillors.

“Therefore, in the spirit of our party symbol “the Broom” which symbolizes unity and togetherness, I call on you all irrespective of our creed, faith, beliefs, and ideology to make this happen,’ he said.

Sambo also said that the campaign structure was subdivided into three major categories namely; the Campaign Management Council, the Campaign Advisory Council, and the State Campaign Council.

He explained that the Campaign Management Council which was purely administrative was consisted of the State Coordinator, the Deputy State Coordinator, the three Zonal Coordinators, the Council’s Secretary/Legal Advisers, the treasurer, the Youth leader, the Organizing Secretary, the Public Relation Officer, the Women Leader and the Leader of the Disabled.

He also said that the Campaign Advisory Council consisted of all former Governors who were members of the Party, all former deputy Governors who are members of the party, all serving and former Senators who were members of the party, all serving and former members of the House of Representatives who were members of the party.

He also listed, all Ministers and former Ministers who were members of the party, all serving Ambassadors and former Ambassadors who were members of the party, all members of the National Executive council and the State Chairman of the party as members of the advisory committee.

The state coordinator- said that the State Campaign Council comprised of all Aspirants – Gubernatorial, Senatorial and the House of Representatives, as well as State Executive council members of the party.

While congratulating all the men and women nominated to serve in the Campaign Council, Sambo said that they were been selected from among the millions of the party members to join the esteemed council because of their past contributions to the party and as well as their commitment to the party unity.

” Naturally, not all members of our party can be in the Presidential Campaign Council. But every single member of the Taraba State APC is an important member of the party and each one of you is still entrusted with the responsibility of leading our party to victory in next year’s elections.

“Those of you who have not found yourselves in the State Presidential Campaign Council is just as important as those who have, and we do not take your contributions for granted.

” I therefore, call us all to unite, Party members and Tarabans at large, Sons and daughters of my fatherland, we are Nature’s gift to the nations.

” The coming days are pivotal in the history of our dear country, this is a call to purpose, let’s come together as one. Let’s sheath our sword, let’s put aside our differences, we cannot be separated in interest or divided in purpose, we are only as strong as we are united.

“Let’s put aside tribal sentiments, religious beliefs, personal interests, and embrace the ideals of genuine brotherhood and nation-building” he said.

Earlier, the Emir of Muri Alhaji Abbas Tafida Njida said that democracy should be allowed to flow with justice and fairness.

The royal father noted that unjust manipulations and other sharp practices will never nurture a healthy democracy and urged political players to respect the laid down rules of the game and put the societal interests over their personal interests.