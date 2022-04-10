By Chinelo Obogo

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, yesteday declared his intention to contest for president in 2023, saying he remains the best candidate to solve Nigeria’s problems.

At a virtual meeting unveiling “Project 16” to Nigerians in diaspora, with the theme “The portrait of a new Nigeria” organised by the PTB4Nigeria in Diaspora Group, Bakare said he has a vision for a new Nigeria.

In his address, Bakare warned that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the south is being set against the north, while Christians are set against Muslims.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He, however, said he remains the rallying point to restore order in the country.

“The PTB brand is a rallying point for all Nigerians. I have a vision of a new Nigeria and I will play a leading role as we approach the Nigeria of our dreams,” he said.

Bakare was the running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari when he contested as the presidential candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 2011 election.