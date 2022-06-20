The Golden Eaglets have been handed a tough rematch against Cote d’Ivoire in Tuesday’s semifinal of the 2023 U17 AFCON qualifying tournament after the Ivorians finished second in Group B today.

Cote d’Ivoire surrendered a two-goal advantage to lose 4-2 to Burkina Faso.

However, they still advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament after bottom team, Niger shocked Benin 3-1 in the other final Group B match.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Last year, Cote d’Ivoire won the U17 AFCON qualifying competition by beating the Golden Eaglets 3-2 in a thrilling final.

Both teams will now square up again Tuesday by 5pm for a ticket to the U17 AFCON in Algeria as well as the final of this year’s qualifying competition.

The second semifinal will be between hosts Ghana and Burkina Faso, who won all three Group B game.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .