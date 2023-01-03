From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has vowed that no amount of evil manipulation from the opposition, All Progressives Congress, (APC), will stop the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP), from winning the 2023 election in the state.

Ortom made the vow on Tuesday in Makurdi, during the homecoming reception for the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Mr Titus Uba.

Uba had been away on medical vacation over the past few weeks to Germany since November.

He assured that the PDP governorship candidate in Benue, and all PDP candidates would win the 2023 election with a wide margin.

Ortom maintained that the quick and speedy recovery of Uba is an indication that all forces of darkness over the state and PDP, principalities, spiritual wickedness in high places have failed. “We will win all elective positions in the State including House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives. By the grace of God Titus Uba will win the coming polls. I will win my Senate election. We will show that PDP is in control in the State. Where I have not succeeded, Titus will take off from there and succeed.

He appreciated God almighty for healing the party’s governorship candidate, stressing that he was now walking without any support.

“He is even raising his hands freely. This is to show that God has proved the forces of darkness wrong. They have been crushed by our Lord Jesus Christ.

“When he was sick, we depended on God and He has done us well. He did not disappoint us. We deeply appreciate Him,” Ortom said.

Speaking, Titus Uba thanked God for answering the prayers of the good people of Benue by granting him quick recovery.

He appreciated Ortom for footing his medical bills in Germany, adding that he owe Mr John Ngbede, his running mate, a debt of gratitude for standing in the gap during his absence.

He also appreciated the Deputy Speaker of the Benue Assembly, Mr Chris Adaji and members of the assembly for carrying out their duties creditably well in his absence.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, who said he was happy because God has disappointed the peddlers of fake news against Uba, assured that people of the Benue South Senatorial District would vote massively for the party in 2023.

Sen. Orker Jev, said that Uba’s return from his medical trip in Germany called for celebration because God had stood with them during his illness and treatment while the Acting PDP state Chairman, Mr Isaac Mffo and the Director-General of Uba/Ngbede Campaign Organisation, Dr Cletus Tyokyaa, appreciated Benue people for keeping faith with PDP at all times.