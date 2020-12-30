By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

Chief Charles Udeogaranya, a 2019 presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has advised the ruling party to take responsibility for the state of the country.

Udeogaranya advised his former party that sincere efforts need to be made now to prepare the ground for the next administration to take off on the right track. He warned that if the Buhari administration does not prepare the ground, it is almost certain that the next administration would be doomed, adding that the likely pain that it would unleash on Nigerians would be unbearable.

According to him ‘the redeemable path for the APC now as a ruling party is to lead a bipartisanship path with People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in which the two main national parties will begin to engage Nigerians on two fronts.’

He advised the two parties to start presenting their 2023 presidential candidates from the South-East who have viable programmes for Nigeria.

He also tasked the APC to open a debate on the best way to restructure the country and the most appropriate constitution that will lead in a better Nigeria for all.