From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the next year’s poll, Spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, yesterday, made the list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency.

Other notable names on the INEC include the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi, Candidate the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

According to INEC, 18 political parties will participate in the 2023 General election.

With this publication, the anxieties of who are the candidates submitted to the electoral umpire by the parties have been laid to rest.

The published names come along with the personal particulars of all the candidates and which allows citizens to access the data of persons seeking to be voted into public office.