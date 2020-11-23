Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) has described Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, as a political wanderer, saying he would remain in the political wilderness until he returned to the party.

The PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Suleiman Nafiz, stated this, yesterday, in Abuja, while inaugurating the caretaker Committee for Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

The inauguration was attended by former Secretary of Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, former governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, members of the National Assembly and leaders of the PDP from Ebonyi State.

Nazif, who stood in for the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said the Ebonyi governor was deceived into leaving and would return empty handed from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi, who defected to the APC, last week, had said that the inability of the PDP to be categorical that it will zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the South East was responsible for his exit from the opposition party.

But Nazif said: “ It is unfortunate what has happened in Ebonyi State. A governor the people of Ebonyi, especially the PDP worked extremely hard to make him win election. Unfortunately, he has been deceived. And he has left the home that he has always known. And now he is wandering. I can assure you that he will continue to wander and wander until he comes back home.

The PDP leader added that the plan of the APC is to edge out the opposition party from the South East and stated that the ruling party will not be allowed to succeed.

“Let us not be deceived that because they technically took out our governor in Imo, we will allow them do the same thing they have done again in Ebonyi,” Nafiz said.

Meanwhile, the PDP has also reconstituted its Zonal Working Committee (ZWC) for the South East.

The party National Working Committee (NWC), in statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, named Chief Ali Odefa as chairman of the caretaker committee.

According to Ologbondiyan, “the appointment is in accordance with Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“The reconstituted South East Zonal Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South East Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.

“The NWC enjoins all members of our great party in the South East zone to continue to work together in harmony for the task ahead, especially at this time our nation looks up to our great party for solution and direction.’