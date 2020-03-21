Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has disavowed viral presidential campaign posters showing him as a presidential aspirant alongside the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential race.

Our correspondent gathered that the campaign posters which flooded social media in Ebonyi State have been the subject of political debate and innuendos since last week.

None of the posters, however, bears the political party on which the duo is intending to actualise their purported presidential ambitions.

In a statement on Saturday in Abakaliki, Governor Umahi said the viral campaign posters were the handiwork of his political detractors.

Umahi, describing the campaign posters as political mischief, maintained that the target of those behind the posters was to distract him from delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Ebonyi State.

In the statement which was signed by his Special Assistant (SA) on Media, Mr Francis Nwaze, Governor Umahi said the campaign posters never emanated from him, nor did he authorize their publication.

The governor urged the people of Ebonyi and the public to disregard the campaign posters

“Inasmuch as Governor David Umahi has towering credentials that in any contest make him visible, he has not made public any intention to contest for any position in 2023 as he is presently committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to Ebonyi people,” the statement read.

“We, therefore, call on all lovers of good governance, Governor Umahi’s ambassadors and the public to ignore such posters as they are nothing but the handiwork of mischievous elements who are determined to put the governor against his admirers.