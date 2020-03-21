Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has disowned presidential campaign posters showing him as presidential aspirant alongside the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-rufai, as his running mate in the 2023 presidential race.

Our correspondent gathered that the campaign posters which flooded the social media and other areas in Ebonyi state have been subjects of political discussions and innuendos since last week.

Although none of the posters bears the political party upon which the duo is intending to actualize the purported presidential ambitions.

But in a statement on Saturday in Abakaliki, Governor Umahi said the viral campaign posters were the handiwork of his political detractors.

Umahi who further described the campaign posters as the height of political mischief, maintained that the target of those behind the posters was to distract him from delivering democracy dividends to the people of Ebonyi state.

The statement which was signed by his Special Assistant(SA) on Media, Mr.Francis Nwaze, Umahi said the campaign posters never emanated from him neither did he authorized their publication.

He therefore urged the people of Ebonyi state and the general public to disregard the campaign posters

‘’In as much as Governor David Umahi has towering credentials that in any contest make him visible,he has not made public any intention to contest for any position in 2023 as he is presently committed to delivering dividends of democracy to Ebonyi people.

‘’We therefore call on all lover of good governance,Governor Umahi’s Ambassadors and the general public to ignore such posters as it is nothing but the handiwork of mischievous elements who are determined to put the governor against his admirers ’’ The statement said.