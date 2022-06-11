From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has been successfully substituted as the Ebonyi South Senatorial District Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

Umahi had lost the APC presidential ticket to the former Lagos Governor and National Leader of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu, during the party’s just concluded National Convention.

Saturday Sun gathered that the substitution took place at Afikpo North Local Government area Headquarters on Thursday night.

Governor Umahi’s younger brother, Austine Umahi, had won the ticket in a primary election that took place on May 28 at Afikpo North Local Government area headquarters. A very close source to the governor confirmed the latest development to our correspondent in Abakaliki.

The source who pleaded for anonymity dismissed the speculations that a fresh primary election was held for the senatorial district.

He said: “No election was rescheduled. What happened was just substitution of candidates. The Electoral Act directs that such exercise must be conducted at the venue where the earlier exercise took place with the full agreement of all parties involved. The governor does not need to be present for the exercise to take place. All that is required is just the consent of parties involved and once they agree and sign the necessary documents, the exercise is complete. Then, the party submits to INEC and the case closes.”

