From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Kenneth Eze, yesterday expressed excitement over the declaration of Governor David Umahi to contest the presidency in 2023. He commended the Governor for his courage to join the contest, and vowed to support him till the end.

He opined that Umahi’s Presidency, if realized in 2023, will bring an end the persistent separatist agitations in the South East region. He called on Nigerians from all parts of the country to support his presidential bid, stressing that his administration will bring a lot of transformation to the country.

Speaking in his office at Onueke, Chief Eze further described Umahi as a child of destiny who had been anointed by God to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that apart from stopping separatist agitation, his Presidency will end power crisis and turn the country from a consumer nation to a producing one under one year. The council boss who is also an engineer by profession praised Umahi’s engineering wizardry which he said the Governor had deployed excellently to transform Abakaliki into a mega city.