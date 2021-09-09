From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has continue to receive knocks for urging Nigerians to pray to have another president in 2023 like the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari.

A group in Delta State, the Delta Advancement Group (DAG) on Thursday added it’s voice to the scathing criticism against Mr. Umahi.

The group urged the Ebonyi governor to be sincere to himself and speak truth to the President about the suffering of Nigerians under the present administration.

Besides, DAG asked Umahi to show remorse and beg Nigerians for forgiveness for wishing the country another president like Buhari.

The group’s coordinator Mr. Ogbaudu, Oke Richard said Umahi’s statement angered Nigerians especially at this time that the Buhari-led government has failed.

“With the present rate of insecurity, economy hardship, infrastructural decay, widespread corruption and escalated disunity among citizens brought about by this government, one wonder what will make Nigerian to wish for such President come 2023.

“It is now obvious some of our governors have lost touch with reality on ground or are just playing sycophancy for selfish or political reasons.

“This has clearly shows that Dr. Umahi is not bothered about the killings in various parts of the country which is widely assumed Mr. President is unperturbed about.

“We urge Dr. Umahi to show remorse and beg Nigerians for forgiveness. He need to be sincere to himself and speak up the truth when next he visits Mr. President,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the group’s Public Relation Strategist, Mr. Japhet Omene said Nigerians should be optimistic that all the challenges currently facing the nation will soon be a thing of the past.

He admonish Nigerians to ensure they vote the right candidates in the 2023 elections, insisting that “we cannot afford to make the same mistake.”

