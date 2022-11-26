The United Nations award-winning Nigerian, Noel Alumona, has urged Nigerian youths to shun tribal sentiment and vote candidates with character and competence in the 2023 general election.

Alumona, who is the founder of Boys Champions (BC), made the call during its 2022 conference in Enugu on Friday, with the theme “Shaping the Future”.

He said he formed BC to support young boys and men on their journey to manhood through mentorship and training.

According to him, the call for action at BC is for political participation to vote character and competence instead of party or tribal affiliations.

Alumona explained that the coming elections is an opportunity for youths in the country to decide their future and vote candidates that would fund the education system.

“My fellow young people, you’re the change. You are the future of Nigeria. This is not a time to withdraw from our agitation for a better Nigeria.

“No one who puts his hands on the plough and turns back is worthy of the kingdom. We must not look back at the empty promises of our leaders who have left us in the lurch for decades.

“Make your voice heard and together we will move our country forward. The future of our country and the continent is a task before all of us and we are invited to join the crusade for a better Nigeria,” he said.

The BC director urged the youths not to be silent in a season of anomie, but to encourage other youths to form a formidable network to change the Nigerian story.

According to him, the youths have a choice as young people and must not fold their arms. They must take positive actions to make a difference.

“We as responsible citizens need to rededicate ourselves to nation building.

“At Boys Champions, we are changing lives. I am so proud of what we have achieved together.

He, however, called on Nigerian youths to desist from lawlessness and restiveness, stressing that “we must tread the path of peace, and remain vanguards of peace in our communities”.

Alumona, a Nigerian student, became the first Nigerian and African to win the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens since its inception in 1914.

The award was presented to Alumona during the International Youth Day, organised by the United Nations Global Communications Department, the AFS Intercultural Programmes and The Youth Assembly. (NAN)