A delegation from the United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) in Nigeria, yesterday, met with the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to appeal for peaceful and inclusive elections in 2023.

Led by Serge Kubwimana, the UNEAD delegation met at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, with the party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, who represented the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Kubwimana said the meeting was to find ways of collaborating with the party towards peaceful polls next year.

“We are the United Nations Electoral Assistance Division (UNEAD) in Nigeria as a result of a request for electoral support for the UN to assess the overall context which the election will take place and see in what form we could potentially bring our small contribution to the 2023 elections. We have conferred with the APC National Secretary on behalf of the National Chairman and we have done the same with other stakeholders such as INEC, government, civil society organisations, other major political parties, faith based organisations, inter-party advisory council, to name a few.

“In a nutshell, we are here to express our intent to contribute to a peaceful and inclusive process next year and to see where we can be of value. The country has strong institutions and the ability to run its elections. There are issues of course, but Nigeria is not the only place where you see issues around elections. So, our role again here is to see how we can support one of our member states,” he said.