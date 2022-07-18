From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The presidential bid of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi has received a further boost as the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD), says it is going to Mobilize International support from all diaspora groups in the United States and in North America.

This is as the group says it will raise funds for Obi/ Datti-Ahmed presidential campaigns.

This was contained in a statement signed by Prof Eddie Oparaoji and Dim Chijike, Chairman and Secretary of the organization respectively after ltheir extraordinary session made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

The group noted that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party , Peter Obi’s vision aligns with their organization’s of a a democratic and prosperous country .

According to the group, “We are committed to a negotiable, equitable, peaceful, and prosperous social welfare for Nigeria. We believe that the Youth-led Peter Obi/Labour Party movement is a force headed along the vision of NACJD, and hereby deserves our unalloyed support

“Having thoroughly reviewed the programs and antecedents of Nigeria’s leading 2023 presidential candidates, namely Mr Peter Obi, Senator Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubarkar and concluded that Mr Peter Obi was best aligned with the good governance vision of NACJD”

They also disclosed that part of it’s activities aimed to ensure a credible 2023 poll, the group reiterated that it will forestall all possibilities of electronic or manual election rigging such as ballot box snatching; vote buying among politicians and Nigerians by mobilizing national and international pressure on INEC, security agencies, and political party leaders before, during, and after the elections day.

Speaking further, the Chairman Prof. Oparaoji noted that it’s group is planning to raise and donate funds to the Peter Obi – Datti Ahmed-Labour Party Presidential Campaign to accomplish identifiable local campaign and party organizational goals.

The group went further to assure that it will provide a robust and active introduction of the Peter Obi and Labour Party Agenda to strategic individuals, offices, and officers of the US Government and US Congress & European Union ahead of the 2023 Elections.