By Zika Bobby

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, United States-based Nollywood Actor, Joseph Faduri also known as Fadojoe, has purchased the Labour Party’s presidential nomination forms.

Faduri, a singer and nurse in the US, is currently the sole candidate for the LP ahead of the party’s presidential primary election which holds in a fortnight.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The nomination forms were procured by the F-Planet Foundation boss with the support of his “Rescue Team” for N30 million at Benin City, the Edo State Capital in the presence of party stakeholders and supporters.

The presidential aspirant while making his public declaration said his presidential ambition is anchored on his belief that he can solve the country’s numerous problems.

“I am running for president in 2023 to fix the problems in our country. I relocated to the US in 2007 after being jobless for 5 years after my graduation. Since then, I have been coming back to Nigeria because I am into music and I am also an actor, I need to be around to record my jobs. But I always notice that anytime I come to Nigeria, the country is getting worse than the way I left it. I don’t need to be a politician before I fix the problems in Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“All I need to do is change the system that is not working. I am not contesting the presidency because I am hungry or I have no job. I am going there because I want to serve the people of my country.”

Faduri said he plans to halt insecurity, kidnapping, epileptic power supply, corruption among others.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

adding that “My first priority would be to fix the problem of unstable and inadequate electricity. That is because any nation that wants to succeed must have constant electricity.

“I will get our youths engaged. We will no longer allow industrial action to ground our university system. We must make Nigeria work for everyone and not just a few privileged people.”