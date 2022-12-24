By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday charged eligible voters in the state , to use their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to send others political parties into coma by voting for his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said he was not ready to dignify members of the opposition by mentioning their names, but urged the electorates to be wary of their antic and propaganda. He stated this at the commissioning of the Ishuti Road, Ishefun-Camp Davies-Ijon-Lasu Ojo-Ijo road network with jetty terminals, all in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.b Sanwo-Olu sought for continuous support of his party (APC) from Lagosians saying, his administration would continue to reward them with dividends of democracy, and good projects. He described the jetties as strategic to residents of the area as it connects them to Ogun State, thereby enhancing business and social activities between people of both states. The jetties will help travellers get to Ogun State within five minutes.

The governor thanked the people of Alimosho for their support, noting that the council area is the largest in Nigeria, and solicited their continued support, especially at the polls.

He said: “We just don’t want to come to Alimosho and garner votes, but we went to prove to the people that our government has a human face and is working for their good. We are a listening government, we understand what the people need which is why we have done all these.

“Please use these facilities very well, don’t destroy them because it’s for the people. Take ownership of these roads and jetties so they can serve you. I appeal to the CDAs and CDCs to ensure these facilities are well managed because they are meant to improve lives and make living more meaningful for the people.

“I also enjoin you to vote for our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) so that you will continue to enjoy these dividends of democracy. Alimosho is the home of votes so we will use our votes to silence the opposition. We don’t have to be violent, but we will speak with our votes. We just don’t want to come here and campaign or give rhetoric, but to assure the people that they are well loved.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by members of the State Executive Council, also drove through the ongoing construction of Babafemi Dada Road and Bridge (Idowu Egba), Yinka Folarin, Jamie Lawal and Shalom Academy road network. When completed, the Idowu-Egba Bridge will reduce travel time from the Ayobo-Ipaja axis to Lasu-Iyana Iba by 45 minutes.