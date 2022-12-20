From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has announced dates for its major activities in 2023.

JAMB, according to statement, on Tuesday, approved the commencement of registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Saturday, 14th January to Tuesday, 14th February, 2023.

This, it explained, does not include registration for Direct Entry (DE) application documents as the DE registration would commence from Monday, 20th February to Thursday, 20th April, 2022.

It added that the Board, after considering other commitments, fixed Saturday, 29th April, 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME, which is expected to run till Monday, 12th May, 2023.

Similarly, the Board also fixed Thursday, 16th March, 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock-UTME. It noted that interested candidates would be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for Computer Based Test (CBT) centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration so as to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock-UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only to stay away on the day of the examination.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Tuesday, confirmed that the decision was taken at the end of JAMB management’s meeting held on Tuesday, 20th December, 2022.

Fabian said with the new arrangement, candidates would indicate and confirm their interest by paying for the mock at the point of UTME registration, therefore, precluding the centres from incurring any loss whether candidates turn up or not.

He, thus advised all candidates who desire to register for the 2023 UTME to begin the process creating their respective profiles (creation of profile code) ahead of the formal commencement of the registration exercise to avoid being caught up in any ensuing bottleneck.