By Chukwudi Nweje

Former presidential adviser and co convener of the National Consultative Forum of Leaders of Conscience, (NCFront), Pat Utomi, Friday, in Lagos, said a better alternative is in the offing for Nigeria if people like him are voted into office.

He said he has a programme that will turn the economy around and attain a minimum wage of N100, 000 monthly, as well as make unemployment a thing of the past, as fresh graduates of universities and polytechnics will be put on an allowance of N100, 000 from the day they leave the higher institution.

He said, “Of particular importance is a conditional cash transfer scheme that will enable us from day one to put all university and polytechnics graduates without work, after NYSC, on a N100,000 a month on a Green Wall Project whose financing will come from abroad and savings from reduced graft in the system. This green ecosystem revitalization army will be at work between 8am and noon saving the planet and from noon to 4pm on a reskilling initiative that will equip them with vocational skills that will both make them self-employable or fit into skills required in the industrial parks based on factor endowments of the six zones of the federation from which values chains into global markets are projected.”

Utomi said the APC and PDP have both failed Nigeria and should not be allowed to continue to rule. He said both parties are mere election winning machines rather than political parties.