From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Vincent Anthony Ubani has declared his ambition to run for the 2023 presidential race under the platform of Nigeria Youth Democratic Party ( NYDP).

Ubani while presenting the nomination form to the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria ( NYCN) Amb. Solomon Adodo at the Nigeria Youth House, Abuja yesterday,said it time to change the ugly narratives in the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He stressed that it is time to take over leadership from the old politicians, adding that It’s no more business as usual .

He said: “the struggle for a better Nigeria has kick off today as all young candidates are to rush faster in ensuring they process themselves because of the time limit in our new electorial law.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It’s no more business as usual but, to end the old politicians era for younger generation to takeover power come 2023.

‘”Politicians that became rich overnight stole our common wealth. They killed, destroyed and maimed to attain that position. They are not fit to be there. They are evil with blood stains on their hands. God’s judgement is waiting for them.

“It is not about party but the individual that God has brought to effect the true change we all desire. Don’t be deceived by party politics, we must take back our country. Be wise Hon. Vincent Anthony Ubani is the chosen one and our 2023 mandate for in him our liberation from looting, diverting public funds, insecurity, unemployment and underdevelopment is guarantee.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .