From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of next general poll, President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Amb. Sukobo Sara-Igbe Sukobo, has said the voices of youths would count especially those contesting in different positions.

Sukobo, who made the commitment during the inauguration of Kula Kingdom Graduates Association Excos, recently, noted that he would go out of his way to give the necessary support to youths, for the progress and development of Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru of Rivers State and beyond.

He equally said that the empowerment and wealth creation and employment opportunities that will drive development to their kingdom, remain at the front burner of his agenda.

“With less than 80 days to the 2023 general elections, the call for youths and young adults to take their rightful pride of place in the scheme of things and to avoid being used as agent of destruction that may truncate the electoral process and threaten National security has been stressed in various discuss.

“However, to actualize this, Government and well-meaning individuals must show strong commitment by way of support to the youths to give them a sense of belonging.

“This formed part of the submission by the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ambassador Sukobo Sara-Igbe Sukobo, who said he would go out of his way to give the necessary support to youths, for the progress and development of Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru is a Local Government Area of Rivers State as well as Youths across the 774 local Government Areas in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, President of KKGA, Tmunosaki Awolayeofori, said: “The target for the next two years is plain. It is all about bringing more employment chances to the association.

“It all about bringing up innovative ideas that could create positive in the association and Nigeria at large. In the association we are suffering.

“If you look at the numbers of employed and unemployed you will know that the gap is much.

“We are looking making a change because the development of an individual is a development of a community.

“And because individuals are not developed that is why the community at large is not developed.

“We looking at training our people empowerment scheme and build individuals that would, at the end of day be replicated in the community.

Corroborating Sukobo’s KKGA Financial Secretary, Tamuno-olobo Wokoma, said: “My purpose of coming is to support this gathering for them to achieve their purpose and, at the same not to inject syndrome of pull-him-down but to promote the union, that is if the union finds me worthy to support them.

“One particular thing is that our people do not support our people. But for me, I have vowed to support if you find me worthy.

“I have come to understand that in the northern part and the western part, they do not what is called East or West, they support one another.”