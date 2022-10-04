An Islamic group, Muslim League for Accountability (MULAC) on Monday in Kaduna advised Nigerians to vote leaders on competence and capacity by eschewing primordial sentiments.

MULAC also urged Muslim youths to participate actively in the electioneering processes of the coming 2023 general elections

A communique by MULAC’s Chairman, Malam Sirajuddeen Abdulaziz, said the call was to especially reawaken Muslim youths on conciousness for active participantion in electioneering processes.

It was conceived at a three-day summit organised for Muslim youth leaders in Kaduna.

He said the theme of the summit was “Muslim-Muslim ticket in a democtractic setting; anything wrong?”

He added that the summit had over 200 participants drawn from Islamic organisations from the six geo-political zones of the country.

It discussed the Muslim-Muslim ticket and its attendant media hype, especially within the main stream media.

Abdulaziz also said at the summit, the Muslims were enlightened on their roles as responsible citizens towards nation building, especially in electing responsible leaders for the country and also what gave birth to the Muslim-Muslim Ticket.

“Muslim-Muslim ticket is a child of necessity, same faith ticket has for long being a norm in the state administration of this country.

“Christian-Muslim ticket at state administration have always been an exception; aside, same faith ticket is not new at the federal level as it started since the inception of the first Republic by Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the duo had fellow Christians as their running mate,”he said.

Abdulaziz called on Muslims not just to practise the faith by appearance and names, but by actions and engagement.

“Muslims should go and collect their Permanent Voter Cards and be determined to vote wisely in the next general elections,”he said.

He also called on elders of the Muslim community to engage the presidential candidates, and be part of the electioneering process, to avoid being sidelined when the governance finally kicked off.

“We must learn to identify our Muslim Icons so as to recommend their effort and celebrate them,” he said.

Abdulaziz said some of the participants at the summit included Prof. Ishaq Lakin Akintola, Director Muslim Right Concern (MURIC) and Mallam Sunusi Maikudi, Member Southern Kaduna Muslim Development Association (SOKAMUDA).

He said others were the Secretary of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Bayelsa Area Unit and the Chairman of the summit, Mallam Salisu Akaki-Musa, the Magajin Gari of Udege, Nasarawa State.(NAN)