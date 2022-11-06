From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), in Rivers State, Sobomabo Jackrich, has charged the electorate to vote out the anti-people government in the 2023 general elections.

Jackrich expressed dissatisfaction with the state government for being too charitable in the affairs of other states than issues affecting Rivers citizens.

He spoke, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, over the recent donations of ₦300 million by the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike to the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials on October 18, 2022, and another ₦200 million support to a library built by his political ally, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in honour of his late father in Abia state.

Jackrich, therefore, urged Rivers’ electorate to make good use of the 2023 elections by voting for a political party that would place priority on the needs of the citizens and the development of the state.