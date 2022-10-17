From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chairman, Edo State Labour Party (LP), Comrade Kelly Ogbaloi, yesterday, said all necessary machineries have been put in place to win the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the state and beyond.

He stated this while fielding questions from reporters at the party’s secretariat in Benin City.

Agbaloi disclosed that, looking at what the party will do at the ongoing campaign, it is going to be strategic but don’t need to make everything open for the opposition parties not to understudy them.

The LP chairman assured party faithful and Nigerians that all that is needed to ensure efficient and smooth political campaigns to get an end result is alread in place as there is no course for an alarm.

” The local governments, the state offices and all facets of units that needed to be accompanied in a viral campaign have all been put in place. They are currently consolidating on it”, he said.

According to him, the campaign council that was set up considered very experienced persons who could be categorized as political warlords that have been fielded in several forms of politics in any areas.

He said the campaign council considered these persons because they also viewed that they all will be needed and also quite understand that they are also going to be contending with certain group of persons who are also known for their political craftiness.

He described political warlords as those persons who have shown considerable successes in managing elections and those who are experienced in details on how to handle election matters.

In his words, “political warlords are those persons who have shown considerable successes in managing elections. They are the ones who know the nitty-gritty on how to peacefully manage an elections.

“Those who are experienced in details on how to handle elections matters, these are the ones I referred to as political warlords.

“They are those who can hold the front. They are the political gamekeepers. They understand when you put one or two together in politics and it can give this or that result”.

On the issue of structure, the state chairman said the present situation and campaigns in the country is beyond the issue of structure.

He said the success of the recent two million match in Edo state for the party presidential candidate tagged the “Obidient Rally” is more than the structure he needed to win the forthcoming presidential election in the country.

He said since the emergence of the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as the party presidential flag bearer in 2023 general election, there has been a structural change within the party though there were structures before now.

He commended the “Obidient” family across the country and asked them to remain calm and steadfast, keep on supporting the movement adding that victory is sure at the end of the day.