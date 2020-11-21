Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amidst clamour for the zoning of the 2023 presidential tickets of the major political parties to the Southern part of the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it has not reached the point of zoning elective offices for the next general elections.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Saturday Sun, in an interview, yesterday, that at the right time, the party will look at all the variables and come up with a decision.

Ologbondiyan assured that the decision on where the 2023 presidential candidate of the opposition would come from would be an inclusive one, as all organs of the party and interest groups within the party would be part of the conversation.

“We have not reached the point of zoning. I have repeatedly said this. We have not reached the point of zoning in the PDP. There are conversations. And this is very political. Until we have attained the point where looking at the conversations and all the variables that will evolve in 2023, we will clearly say that ‘oh this is the direction,’ until then, we cannot be talking about zoning. “

“Our party is a party of processes. It is a party of procedures. Whatever decision we are going to take must go round the various organs of the party to arrive at a decision. Ours is not a two-man enterprise. The PDP is not a two person enterprise. One from the North, another from the South. The PDP runs on a collegiate form of leadership and every interest and every organ must join in the conversation and the narrative and arrive at a decision,” he stated.