Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mallam Falalu Bello, has said that the party is battle-ready to relegate All Progressive Congress, (APC) People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as other political parties in 2023 general elections in the country.

Bello says that the PRP is now firmly on track and ready to take-off and there is nothing that can stop it from relegating other parties in Nigeria to the background.

The PRP National Chairman gave the assurance on Saturday in Kaduna during the Joint Meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BOT).

He said the joint session was organised to primarily receive the reports of the three subcommittees that the party had constituted at the close of the 2019 general elections “to carry out a thorough objective and dispassionate x-ray on the party and its place in Nigeria’s political space, with a view to repositioning it for greater performance and relevance.”

While assuring that the work done by the committees will not be in vain, PRP Chairman commended them for an excellent job.

The three sub-committees were the SWOT Analysis, the Membership Drive and the Funding Committees.

“I will like to use this opportunity to assure all my colleagues in the PRP that the wobbly, weary and weaning years of the Peoples Redemption Party are over for good. Our party, PRP is now firmly on tracks, revving up and ready for take-off.

“The recent positive health bill declared by even the INEC itself for the party is certainly just one pointer to this fact. Those of us already on board this unstoppable moving train should now close ranks and add to the ongoing momentum. Those presently outside should get on as there is no stopping us now,” he said.