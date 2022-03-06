From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, said it has not released timetable for the conduct of its primaries to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disowned a timetable purportedly signed by its National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The opposition party described the timetable in circulation as the handiwork of detractors, who are out to create confusion in the party.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it has not released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year and no such document was signed and released by the National Organizing Secretary.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the Party at appropriate levels.

“Clearly, the said timetable and schedule of activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seeks to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our Party at this critical point in time.

“The PDP therefore calls on all members of our Party and the general public to discountenance the said Timetable and Schedule of Activities as it did not emanate from the PDP.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“At the appropriate time, the official Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the PDP, when approved will be formally announced and published through the official communication channels of our party and not in the social media,” it stated.