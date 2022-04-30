From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuj

National chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Okey Nwosu has said the party would commence its “Rescue Nigeria” project from Abia State. Nwosu stated this, while presenting the ADC gubernatorial forms to governorship hopeful from Abia State, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, represented by a delegation from the state, on Friday, in Abuja. The party chairman, who berated the All Progressives Congress ( APC) led federal government for allegedly failing to fulfill its campaign promises to the electorate, said the ADC would make a difference in governance beginning from Abia State. Nwosu, while promising that the party’s nomination process is transparent, said the ADC would also that the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) does not truncate the wish of the people in the 2023 Abia governorship poll.

“The rescue project is about to start. And it is starting from Abia State. We are going to support you (Bishop Onuoha), and nothing can stop it. God is beginning with ‘Gods own state’ to rescue Nigeria. The leader of the delegation, Precious Agwu, who received the nomination forms on behalf of Onuoha, said the cleric would not disappoint the people of Abia State and Nigerians in general, if elected governor in 2023. Agwu said: “This is the beginning of a new era. I want to assure the people of Abia that he will not disappoint Abia and he will not disappoint Nigeria.”

