By Wilfred Eya

The Presidential Aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to make the right choice in the 2023 presidential elections to avoid losing the country to criminal elements.

The former Anambra State Governor who was the vice presidential candidate of the main opposition party in 2019 warned that Nigerians must not allow the mistake of the past to repeat itself in next year’s general elections.

Obi who made the remarks when he visited stakeholders and executives of the PDP, Lagos State, in furtherance to his presidential aspiration said he would ensure a revival of the economy, security of the people and national cohesion.

He stressed the need to reinvigorate the economy for the nation to achieve her full potential among the comity of nations and regretted that the country was passing through a very difficult time which should not be allowed to continue to prevent suffering of the people.

He noted that the first step to fight insecurity in the country is to aggressively tackle the ailing economy, saying, “you have to make sure that people have a means of livelihood, because if people don’t know where the next meal will come from, they will go into crime. When you pull people out of poverty, you will reduce insecurity.”

On why he thinks he is the best man for the job, he said, “it is for you to verify, compare me with other people and look at my past. As journalists, you have the opportunity to interrogate and ask people and know if there are some things that you can believe, then you work with it.

“Find out where I was yesterday and pass your judgement. It is not for me to tell you. People have told you stories and made promises in the past that they were not able to fullfil. It is now your responsibility to investigate.”

Speaking at the crowded event, elder statesman, Chief Olabode George, described Obi as a very competent, capable Nigerian that possesses integrity, sound character and has all it takes to serve the country at the highest level.

He said that people like Obi who have been tested and proven competent in the corporate and public sectors should be given the chance to salvage Nigeria from further failure.

His words: “I knew Peter Obi even before he became governor. He has a firm background of entrepreneurship, expert knowledge of finance and economy, and sound record of public service, considering what he did in Anambra State.

“Nigeria definitely needs a capable leader like Peter Obi to rescue it from the myriad of challenges it is contending with. I urge Nigerians to support him and give him the chance to fix our nation.”