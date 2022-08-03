From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national youth leader, Muhammad Sulaiman, has said the country must shun ethnic politics in the 2023 general elections.

Sulaiman stated this, on Wednesday, in Abuja, while speaking at a one day summit, organized by the office of the PDP Zonal Leader, in the North Central. He said Nigerians must give premium to candidates, who have the capacity to lead irrespective of the part of the country, they are afraid.

The youth leader said the All Progressives Congress ( APC) allegedly anchored their campaign in the 2015 general elections on ethnicity, and note that same campaign will not augur well for them in the 2023 polls.

“I don’t know why some of our leaders are promoting disunity, ethnicity and religious bigotry. The APC campaign was based on ethnicity in 2015 and it will hunt them in 2023.