From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Delta State, Comrade Sunny Ofehe yesterday vowed to deliver the state from the hands of plunderers in both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ofehe, the ‘Fix Delta Project’ chief campaigner said the state was too endowed with mineral resources and potentials, stressing that the YPP could not afford to continue to sit idle and allow looters access to the common patrimony, leaving the state undeveloped.

The environmental and human rights activist of global repute spoke shortly after emerging the candidate of the party at the governorship primary held in Asaba.

As the sole aspirant, Ofehe garnered the votes of all the 76 delegates during the option A4 election, which was monitored by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta State, Mr. Monday Udoh-Tom.

Returning Officer, Tosan Blessing, who doubles as the South-South chairman of YPP declared Ofehe as governorship candidate of the party, and subsequently presented him with a certificate and flag of the YPP.

Ofehe urged party faithful and Deltans to reject both the PDP and APC in 2023, adding that he was in the race as “a voice of the voiceless, a pathfinder for the deprived, the less privileged.”

