By Chukwudi Nweje

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter has said that the only way the party will make an impact in the forthcoming elections is to forge a united front.

It called on its members of the party to sheathe their swords, forge a united front, and focus their energies on winning the forthcoming election rather than on calling for the resignation of the National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

It said, “We appeal to the amiable leadership of our party in the South West region to work together to return the PDP to its glorious days in the administration of the South West region of the country. Our focus should be directed mainly to encouraging our teeming members to rally round our candidates vying for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship positions and ensure that they win elections. Achieving this feat in Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Oyo State as demonstrated in Osun State will in no doubt reiterate the importance of South West in the affairs of our party and further solidify our position for any position we may take in the affairs of the national administration of our great party in due time.”

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, the party distanced itself from the position of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and former Deputy National Chairman, South West, Chief Olabode George, for the resignation of Ayu.

He said, “As much as we extoll Gov Seyi Makinde as our leader in the South West, we want to say that there are no prior meetings where such agreement was reached with the leadership of the party in Lagos State, neither where such position was agreed to. The leadership of the PDP in Lagos state is distancing itself from the call for the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.”

Amode said Lagos State will play a vital role in the coming election and that there is need to go into the polls as one.

He further said, “Considering our position as the state in the heart of the coming election, hosting the APC Presidential Candidate and a preferred opposition party to win the election, Lagos State PDP leadership cannot afford a disunited regional leadership nor does a divided national leadership helps our noble cause of liberating the people of our state. We appeal to individuals who view the removal of the National Chairman as a way to resolve to the lingering internal crisis rocking the party to have a rethink, respect the constitution of the party and see the need to form a solidly viable alliance that can guarantee our party victory in the next general elections.”

He noted that the PDP is a law abiding party, and that it has survived because of it’s commitment to the rules and regulations guiding the administration of the party.

“We believe that the PDP has survived as the only political party since the inception of the recent democratic dispensation due to its adherence to the constitution of the party, rules of law and regulations guiding the administration of the party. The Lagos state leadership of the party will like to commend the national leadership of the PDP for their efforts to rescue the country from its current misery brought upon the people by the current government of the All Progressive Congress (APC).