From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The immediate past Head of Service (HoS) of Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris, has stressed the need for credible candidates for the 2023 general elections as against power rotation that might produce unqualified candidates for elective positions.

Idris, a chieftain of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), stated this in an interview with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, arguing that adoption of power rotation in Kebbi state by political parties would not yield any good result.

He said: What is needed at all level is credible candidate. This idea of power rotation, when you entrench it as a policy will be abused. When it is the turn of another region, the beneficiary would abuse it at the expense of others. I will not oppose it if that is what people want. But it is not the best for the state or the country”.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari to use local structure to solve the problem. “If I can meet Mr. President, I will tell him to utilize the resources on ground, like traditional rulers, community leaders and religious leaders to solve insecurity. These bandits did not come from heaven, we know them,” he said.

