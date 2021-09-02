From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The immediate past Head of Service (HoS) of Kebbi state, Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris has advocated for the adoption of credible candidates ahead of 2023 general election in the state instead power rotation among the Senatorial districts which might produce unqualified candidates for the elected positions.

Idris, a Chieftain of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, noted that, adoption of power rotation in Kebbi state by political parties, would not yielded good outcome of producing good leaders, instead, it might created another set back to the state.

According to him, “I was telling a crowd of people at one occasion where I represented Emir Gwandu, this ideal of power rotation are not constant. My take on this is that, what is needed at all level is credible candidates. We elites, we use every substances to deceive people. They will not want good man to be leading our society. This idea of power rotation, when you entrined it as policy, it will be abused. When it is turns of another region, the beneficiary would abuse it at the essence of others, because he knew he is there to represent his community, not his character, not his person. But I will not oppose it if that is what people want. But it is not the best for the state or a country”.

He said, he joined PRP because the party are providing a level of playing ground for all members to vying for any political elections, stressed that other political parties are being control by godfathers, money bag politicians who are only in politics for their personal interest.

“ We are on ground, people knew us, we known their problems Weather we are bad or good, our people know us and what we are capable of. We are not absentee politicians. If they win elections, they will stay in the state, if they didn’t win elections, they will run away.

“ We need people that know the operations of government. Not because you are professor or technocrat, and you thought you can be in government, no, it’s doesn’t work out like that. When I was the Head of Service, I always tell my Permanent Secretary to allow the Professionals to do their work”.

Speaking on the insecurity, Idris said that if he has the opportunity to meet President Muhammadu Buhari, he would advice him to make use of local structure to solve the problem.

“The structure on ground, like traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders. What expanded this insecurity in this country is indifferences of everybody. Just like the issue of delinquency among our youths, it is adjudication of parental responsibilities. Because, discipline from home. If I can meet Mr. President, I will tell him to utilize the resources on ground, like traditional rulers, community leaders and religious leaders to solve insecurity. We all knew ourselves. These bandits did not come from heaven, we know them. Secondly, with the adequate security agencies. Why can’t we re-engage capable hands from the retirees? They have the experience, they have the capacity.

“I don’t think it is difficult for Mr. President to sit down with separatists, the local society. It’s doesn’t take anything away from him. There are some people with genuine grievances, hear them, and listen to them. Sometimes, you don’t need to solve people’s problems, but mere listen to them, they would be satisfied, especially by big men like Mr. President, it will help to resolve these separatists issues , he said ”.

