From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

National Chairman of Labour Party (LP) Julius Abure, has raised concerns over lack of funding to drive the party’s presidential campaign for the 2023 general elections.

Abure appealed to members of the party and well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the party as it is in serious shortage of the funding required to prosecute the elections.

This is even as the party is set to kick off its presidential campaign today in Nasarawa. Speaking Friday at the official inauguration of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in Abuja, Abure said the party was competing against moneybags.

He noted that though Labour Party is now the beautiful bride, Nigerians are expecting so much from the PCC to do all needed to be done to lead the party to victory in 2023. He said, however, that the greatest challenge before the party is how to fund the campaign.

According to Abure, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate has distinguished himself in the competition in terms of character, pedigree, intelligence, and other factors, but said the party lacks the financial resources to support him to prosecute the campaigns. While congratulating those who made the campaign council, the national chairman noted that it was not an easy task to arrive at the list, and urged those who made the list to justify their inclusion.

He added that the Obi-dient movement was driven by character, competence and capacity, and as such they should demonstrate that they have the capacity to drive the party to victory in 2023. The Presidential Campaign Council list contains 1,453 members which is an increase from the initial 1,234-member list that was earlier released. The Chairman of PCC is AIG Mohammed Zarewa while the Secretary is Comrade Ojukwu. Dr. Doyin Okupe remains the Director General of the campaign council while the Deputy DG North is Alhaji Bello Yusuf Maitama. Mr Denzel Ketenbe is Deputy Director- General (South). Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Oseloka Obaze will serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager. The national chairman and others members of the National Working Committee, NWC, attended the inauguration.