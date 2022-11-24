From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The leadership Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reaffirmed its earlier stance on issues of national concern, especially when it relate to leadership and governance, stressing that it was taken in the interest of inclusivity and respect for the plurality of Nigeria as a nation.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement, on Thursday, said the clarification became necessary following misconceptions that might arise from the recently concluded interactive session with presidential candidates of the political parties to fielded presidential candidate ahead 2023 presidential election.

He appreciated the presidential candidates for honouring the invitations, and assured them that CAN is apolitical and non-partisan, neither would it openly campaign nor endorse any candidate ahead the elections.

He said: “CAN salutes the candour of all the presidential candidates who participated in the interactive session and charge those among them who have made up their minds to execute the suggested solutions to our national crisis as spelt out in the charter to walk the talk seriously, if elected in 2023.

“However, there is a need for proper understanding of the issues on ground and thorough planning to ensure that pronouncements do not end up as mere rhetorics while an impatient public counts the days for implementation.

“The apex Christian body understands the fact that Nigeria’s next President will be under serious pressure to make an immediate impact upon assumption of office next year, hence we make a solemn promise to keep our doors open for continuous discussions on how best to make these laudable ideas a reality for the public good.

“But let no one get it twisted, the recent engagements with the 2023 presidential candidates was neither a campaign programme nor an endorsement event.”

He, thus, urged all Nigerians to listen dispassionately to all that the presidential candidates on what they have to offer and judge from the depths of their consciences before they march to the polls in 2023 to cast their votes.

He wished all the presidential candidates safety and security as they campaign vigorously for votes in the next three months, and reiterated the promise of CAN to continue to work and pray for a violence-free elections in 2023.