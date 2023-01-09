From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday, claimed that it never denied Labour Party (LP) nor its presidential candidate, Peter Obi venue to hold its campaign rally in the state.

This is coming on the heels of media reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government had blocked all possible avenues for LP and Obi to hold the rally.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu in a statement in Asaba, said LP never applied officially for any venue in the state.

He said a representative of the party only spoke to him via telephone call yesterday morning demanding to use of Arcade in Asaba for their rally.

He said the state government within three minutes reached out to Oshimili South Local Government Council and secured a waiver of all formalities and made the Arcade available for LP to hold its presidential rally.

Aniagwu said to demonstrate the state’s democratic credentials and tolerance for opposition, it graciously waived the amount payable for the venue.

He urged the party to carry on its rally peacefully in line with laid down rules and regulations.

But a source within LP leadership in the state told Daily Sun that they went through a lot to have the place secured for the rally billed for today.

“It took the intervention of a senior staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who prevailed on the state government to make the venue available, they did not want us to use it,”the source said.