Youths from Enugu East under the aegis of Nkanu Youth Assembly have renewed the quest for return of the governorship to the zone in line with the power rotation arrangement among the three senatorial zones.

Speaking during the Nkanu Cultural Fiesta in Enugu, national president of the association, Edeani M. Edeani, applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his administration’s youth empowerment programmes, stressing that, “the governor has been very supportive.”

Edeani said Gov. Ugwuanyi, during the COVID-19 lockdown, supported the youth group to open a poultry farm at Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area and a rice farm at Isi-Uzo LGA.

The association, which urged Ugwuanyi to remain committed to his earlier stance that it is the turn of Enugu East zone to produce the next governor in 2023, wished that the person from Nkanu land will be “a humble, peace-loving and hardworking governor like Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.”

The national president also appreciated other personalities who have been supporting the association to realize its set objectives and went further to propose that every November 29 should be declared as “Nkanu Cultural Day” in the state.

The maiden annual cultural event, which was organized to promote unity and the beautiful culture of Nkanu, as well as protect the socio-political cum economic interests of the zone, honoured the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani as the Grand Patron of the association.

Senator Nnamani expressed deep appreciation to Ugwuanyi for the enduring peace being enjoyed in Enugu State, stating that it is “uncommon” in other states in the country.