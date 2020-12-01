By Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of North East Solidarity Forum (NESF) has said that it will like the 2023 presidency to go to the north east region.

Recall that a similar group, Borno Concerned Citizens, recently wooed eminent politicians from the zone, including the Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum to take a shot at the presidency.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, by NESF Coordinator, Joseph Mampula, said his group is also calling on governor Zulum to indicate interest for the number one political seat in the country.

The Forum noted and lamented that the North East geo-political zone has never produced a president for the country since the nation came into existence, adding that the region has enough qualified presidential materials to be picked from.

“With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) releasing time table for the 2023 General Elections thereby signalling the commencement of election-related activities to that effect, the North East Solidarity Forum (NESF) is delighted with the efforts of the Concerned Citizens of Borno (CCB) in wooing two of its illustrious sons; Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State and Malam Male Kolo Kyari, NNPC GMD to join the presidential race for the 2023 General Elections. “As history of leadership of our great country Nigeria has shown, the North East geo-political zone has never produced a president for the country since the nation came into existence. We are, therefore, even more delighted with the call that these two high profile personalities should run for the presidency. “But there are even more of such people who can be president in 2023 from this zone.

“Of the many qualified persons from Borno State, the Forum is particularly delighted that any of the two with their pedigree has the sterling qualities to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“The Forum is in complete and total support of the move by the Concerned Citizens of Borno as the move is not only well thought out, but timely as well.

“The personalities involved, against the currently challenges Nigeria is facing have been well tested and they have proven their mettle and worth of being entrusted with the nation’s mantle of leadership.

“This is exactly the yearnings of Nigerians at this time of the nation’s struggling that someone who has demonstrated selflessness and determination to come and right the wrongs that had stunted the nation’s growth and development over the years.

“Both men have demonstrated convincing capacity, commitment, competence, transparency and above all patriotism and the zeal to keep this country united, and work for its economic, political, educational emancipation, among others. With them, hope is not lost as they can halt the current socio-economic drift our dear father land is experiencing”.The statement said.