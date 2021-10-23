From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), a pro-Tinubu group, has said that it wants the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as president in the 2023 general elections.

A statement by the National Coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, stated that ‘though not perfect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains the most courageous and a staunch democrat that cannot be manipulated by Nigerian crooks.

‘I want to disagree with those who say politicians are all the same and those who say they prefer any of Tinubu’s ‘boys’ to succeed President Buhari instead of the Jagaban himself.

‘They must know that, even in the animal kingdom where crudeness is the order of the day, discipline is still maintained, No one will prefer good for better; in the present political equation in Nigeria, Tinubu stands as the best candidate among his peers and we must not allow hatred or sentiments to rob us of our best.

‘Do not join the Pharaoh’s emissaries of our time to fight against the Moses of our era.

‘All the successful and great nations have had reasons to go through the period of demolition before they were rebuilt for greatness. In 2015, the Nigerian masses succeeded in choosing the people’s president.

‘Today, the president still remains ours and we have no cause to regret the decision. A rough beginning of a sincere political sojourn is always followed by a good end.

‘We as members of DOJ will continue to champion this enviable cause until we get it right.

‘Let’s choose the best amongst our politicians and rally around him, support him with all necessary needs to bring about the positive change and reclaim our lost glory.

‘Those who are clandestinely working and campaigning publicly against Tinubu within and outside Southwest Nigeria are doing so because he will not be easy for them to control or manipulate.

‘They are afraid of him because he is a staunch politician and that his political sagacity cannot be easily undermined by any cabal.

‘To us, Tinubu remains a complete democrat with no peers in the country and we insist, Nigerians insist, Tinubu is coming to lead the country, and he will come along with angels of glad tidings from heaven. Nigeria needs Tinubu now, more than ever before,’ the statement read.

