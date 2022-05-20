From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

While the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) rages on students from Gombe state have vowed to only support candidates vying for political office with ideas and will to revamp the education sector.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Gombe, the national president of Tangale-Waja Students Association (TAWASA) Comrade Dalibi Biti urges political and other leaders in the southern Gombe to vote for credible candidates in the forthcoming primary elections of their respective political parties.

He said: “Select credible candidates that would have youth at heart and will support education in due course. I assure you that Gombe South Students would support such candidate appropriately”.

Dalibi also called on the federal government, ASUU and other actors including ASUP to find solutions to the lingering issue of strike action in the country.

He said: “We humbly call the attention of federal government, ASUU, ASUP, top politicians, traditional and religions leaders to put all hands on deck to come up with a lasting solution that would allow the students to go back to school”.

He also called on his members to avoid being used as thugs by politicians who have failed to ensure that they are in classes studying. He said: “I urge my fellow students not to be used by politicians as thugs at last to regret their actions. Nevertheless, utilize the opportunity you have to be creative and productive”.